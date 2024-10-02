The Village presents Howl-o-ween at Wag’N Bone

The Village will present Howl-o-ween at Wag’N Bone, a howling good time Halloween Dog Party. Visitors can strut their pup’s spooky style in the costume contest, snap photos, let a dog psychic reveal their fur-baby’s deepest thoughts, and take home a caricature to remember the day.

