The Village presents Howl-o-ween at Wag’N Bone

The Village will present Howl-o-ween at Wag’N Bone, a howling good time Halloween Dog Party. Visitors can strut their pup’s spooky style in the costume contest, snap photos, let a dog psychic reveal their fur-baby’s deepest thoughts, and take home a caricature to remember the day.

WHEN

WHERE

Wag'n Bone Dog Grooming & Day Care - The Village Dallas
5670 Village Glen Dr STE 130, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://www.thevillagedallas.com/event/howl-o-ween-at-wagn-bone/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
