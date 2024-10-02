The Village presents Nightmare on Main Street Halloween Bash
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Village
The Village will present Nightmare on Main Street Halloween Bash, a night of spine-chilling fun where visitors can join for a Halloween takeover of Over Under and La Mina featuring live DJs, drink specials, and a costume contest with a $1,500 grand prize.
The Village will present Nightmare on Main Street Halloween Bash, a night of spine-chilling fun where visitors can join for a Halloween takeover of Over Under and La Mina featuring live DJs, drink specials, and a costume contest with a $1,500 grand prize.