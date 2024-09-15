Theatre Three presents Venus in Fur

In the opening of their 24/25 season, Theatre Three will present Venus in Fur. The play, written by David Ives, is an exploration of desire, control, and the complexities of gender dynamics.

The play centers on a seemingly straightforward audition that spirals into an intense battle of wits and wills. Thomas, a playwright and director, is frustrated after a long day of casting for his adaptation of Leopold von Sacher-Masoch’s scandalous novella, Venus in Furs. When the enigmatic Vanda arrives, she not only embodies the character she seeks to play but also begins to challenge the very fabric of Thomas's beliefs about power, submission, and dominance.

This production will take place the Theatre Too space at Theatre Three.