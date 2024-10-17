Theatre Three’s Night of Mystery: Prom Night

Theatre Three will present its annual fundraiser, T3’s Night of Mystery: Prom Night, an evening dedicated to supporting its artistic productions and community outreach programs.

The prom-themed fundraiser is inspired by Theatre Three's production of Carrie: The Musical, running through November 3 The event will feature a silent auction, exclusive previews of upcoming shows, and the crowning of the 2024 Prom Queen of Dallas.

Guests are encouraged to wear their best prom attire, creative costumes, or anything that feels like prom royalty. Tickets include admission to the event, a specialty “Bloody Carrie” spiked punch, and a keepsake prom photo.

Proceeds will benefit Theatre Three’s educational initiatives, including arts programming for local schools and opportunities for emerging artists.