Theatre Three’s Night of Mystery: Prom Night

eventdetail
Photo by Jeffrey Schmidt

Theatre Three will present its annual fundraiser, T3’s Night of Mystery: Prom Night, an evening dedicated to supporting its artistic productions and community outreach programs.

The prom-themed fundraiser is inspired by Theatre Three's production of Carrie: The Musical, running through November 3 The event will feature a silent auction, exclusive previews of upcoming shows, and the crowning of the 2024 Prom Queen of Dallas.

Guests are encouraged to wear their best prom attire, creative costumes, or anything that feels like prom royalty. Tickets include admission to the event, a specialty “Bloody Carrie” spiked punch, and a keepsake prom photo.

Proceeds will benefit Theatre Three’s educational initiatives, including arts programming for local schools and opportunities for emerging artists.

Theatre Three will present its annual fundraiser, T3’s Night of Mystery: Prom Night, an evening dedicated to supporting its artistic productions and community outreach programs.

The prom-themed fundraiser is inspired by Theatre Three's production of Carrie: The Musical, running through November 3 The event will feature a silent auction, exclusive previews of upcoming shows, and the crowning of the 2024 Prom Queen of Dallas.

Guests are encouraged to wear their best prom attire, creative costumes, or anything that feels like prom royalty. Tickets include admission to the event, a specialty “Bloody Carrie” spiked punch, and a keepsake prom photo.

Proceeds will benefit Theatre Three’s educational initiatives, including arts programming for local schools and opportunities for emerging artists.

WHEN

WHERE

Theatre Three
2688 Laclede St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://givebutter.com/c/iSgQXQ

TICKET INFO

$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.