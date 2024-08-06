Tim Murray: Witches

eventdetail
Photo by Kim Newmoney

Tim Murray's show, Witches, is a mix of stand up and original comedy songs about his favorite pop culture witches. Murray is like a gay Bo Burnham, but painted green and doing drag.

In Witches, Murray uses hilarious personal stories about growing up a closeted, yet feminine boy, who tried hard to pass as straight to avoid being burned at the stake. From The Craft to Wicked to the Sanderson Sisters to Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Angelica Houston's Grand High Witch, Murray celebrates famous sorceresses throughout her story and uses their stories as a parallel to the queer witch hunt.


Tim Murray's show, Witches, is a mix of stand up and original comedy songs about his favorite pop culture witches. Murray is like a gay Bo Burnham, but painted green and doing drag.

In Witches, Murray uses hilarious personal stories about growing up a closeted, yet feminine boy, who tried hard to pass as straight to avoid being burned at the stake. From The Craft to Wicked to the Sanderson Sisters to Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Angelica Houston's Grand High Witch, Murray celebrates famous sorceresses throughout her story and uses their stories as a parallel to the queer witch hunt.


WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/26485-witches-by-tim-murray-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.