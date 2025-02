The '80s New Wave tour Totally Tubular Festival will feature performances by Right Said Fred, Men Without Hats, Haircut100, The Motels, Animotion, The Escape Club, and Musical Youth.

The '80s New Wave tour Totally Tubular Festival will feature performances by Right Said Fred, Men Without Hats, Haircut100, The Motels, Animotion, The Escape Club, and Musical Youth.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.