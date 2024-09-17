Unleashed LGBTQ+

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Unleashed LGBTQ+

Unleashed LGBTQ+ creates a space for brands, entertainers, and LGBTQ+ professionals to connect in a fun and interactive environment. The event hosts some of the biggest names in LGBTQ+ film, television, music, business, and tech.

Attendees will experience speakers, panels, and performances from today's thought leaders, industry experts, and celebrity talent. They can also connect with other LGBTQ+ professionals, learn from trailblazers, discover new trends, and explore Dallas.

Scheduled speakers include Jaymes Black, Ashlee Keating, Daniel Webb, Jim Fielding, Melissa Grove, Steven Romo, and more.

Unleashed LGBTQ+ creates a space for brands, entertainers, and LGBTQ+ professionals to connect in a fun and interactive environment. The event hosts some of the biggest names in LGBTQ+ film, television, music, business, and tech.

Attendees will experience speakers, panels, and performances from today's thought leaders, industry experts, and celebrity talent. They can also connect with other LGBTQ+ professionals, learn from trailblazers, discover new trends, and explore Dallas.

Scheduled speakers include Jaymes Black, Ashlee Keating, Daniel Webb, Jim Fielding, Melissa Grove, Steven Romo, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Round-Up Saloon
3912 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://www.unleashedlgbtq.com/

TICKET INFO

Free-$180

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.