Uptown Players presents Broadway Our Way

Uptown Players; annual fundraiser, Broadway Our Way, returns with an all-new production that showcases the versatility and artistry of Uptown Players' ensemble. With a fresh and contemporary twist, they breathe new life into classic show tunes, infusing them with their own unique interpretations, vocal styles, and personal flair.

Through their performances, they inspire audiences to embrace the beauty and richness of our shared human experiences. From solos to group performances, every moment on stage is a celebration of musical theater at its finest. Audiences will experience the thrill of Broadway in a whole new light as familiar and not-so-familiar songs are reimagined.