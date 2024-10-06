Uptown Players presents Christmas Actually

Uptown Players will present a one-of-a-kind cabaret show, Christmas Actually. The holiday experience brings joy, humor, and plenty of memorable music to kick-start the season in style.

The show will feature Blake McIver (known from Full House and The Little Rascals) and Emerson Collins (A Very Sordid Wedding and Southern Baptist Sissies). The dynamic duo, known for their hit show I Dreamed a Dreamgirl and four seasons on Bravo's The People’s Couch, bring their signature flair, fun banter, and powerhouse vocals.

