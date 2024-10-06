Uptown Players presents Christmas Actually

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Uptown Players

Uptown Players will present a one-of-a-kind cabaret show, Christmas Actually. The holiday experience brings joy, humor, and plenty of memorable music to kick-start the season in style.

The show will feature Blake McIver (known from Full House and The Little Rascals) and Emerson Collins (A Very Sordid Wedding and Southern Baptist Sissies). The dynamic duo, known for their hit show I Dreamed a Dreamgirl and four seasons on Bravo's The People’s Couch, bring their signature flair, fun banter, and powerhouse vocals.

WHEN

WHERE

Kalita Humphreys Theater
3636 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
https://uptownplayers.org/show-details/christmas-actually

TICKET INFO

$30-$70

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
