Uptown Players presents we are continuous

Audiences will experience a poignant exploration of family, self-identity, and love in Harrison David Rivers' gripping play, we are continuous.

The deeply personal story delves into the dynamics between a mother, her son, and his husband as they navigate the perplexities of their interconnected lives. Simon, a gay Black man, and his devout Christian mother, Ora, have always been close. Despite knowing Simon is gay, Ora has avoided discussing his sexuality since he came out at 16.

Through richly drawn characters and evocative storytelling, Rivers crafts a narrative that resonates with universal themes of human connection and the ever-evolving nature of family. It's a powerful play that illustrates the difficult journey of acceptance and the immense strength needed to mend what is shattered.