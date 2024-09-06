Photo courtesy of Vinyl Record Show of Dallas-Fort Worth
At the Vinyl Record Show of Dallas-Fort Worth, vinyl enthusiasts will gather to celebrate the timeless charm of analog sound. With over 50 vendors from Texas and surrounding states, visitors will find a large selection spread across 100 tables.
