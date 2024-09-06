At the Vinyl Record Show of Dallas-Fort Worth, vinyl enthusiasts will gather to celebrate the timeless charm of analog sound. With over 50 vendors from Texas and surrounding states, visitors will find a large selection spread across 100 tables.

At the Vinyl Record Show of Dallas-Fort Worth, vinyl enthusiasts will gather to celebrate the timeless charm of analog sound. With over 50 vendors from Texas and surrounding states, visitors will find a large selection spread across 100 tables.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.