Vinyl Record Show of Dallas-Fort Worth

Photo courtesy of Vinyl Record Show of Dallas-Fort Worth

At the Vinyl Record Show of Dallas-Fort Worth, visitors can step into a world of nostalgia and discovery, where vinyl enthusiasts gather to celebrate the timeless charm of analog sound. There will be over 50 vendors from Texas and surrounding states showcasing a selection spread across 100 tables.

The event will include tens of thousands vinyl LP records, from budget-friendly $1 LPs to rare collectibles worth hundreds of dollars. There will also be a variety of music memorabilia, 45s, CDs, T-shirts, posters, cassettes, and even a few 78s, as well as door prizes.

WHEN

WHERE

Grapevine Convention Center
1209 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://cli.re/76588-vinyl-record-show-of-dallas-tx--ft.-worth-tx

TICKET INFO

$8

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
