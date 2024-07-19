At the Vinyl Record Show of Dallas-Fort Worth, visitors can step into a world of nostalgia and discovery, where vinyl enthusiasts gather to celebrate the timeless charm of analog sound. There will be over 50 vendors from Texas and surrounding states showcasing a selection spread across 100 tables.

The event will include tens of thousands vinyl LP records, from budget-friendly $1 LPs to rare collectibles worth hundreds of dollars. There will also be a variety of music memorabilia, 45s, CDs, T-shirts, posters, cassettes, and even a few 78s, as well as door prizes.