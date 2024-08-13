Watering Hole Collective presents I Am An Island

Photo courtesy of AT&T Performing Arts Center

As part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project, Watering Hole Collective will present I Am An Island, a surrealist dark comedy set on an island sinking into the sea. The hero, May, tries to convince others of this truth, but no one will listen. She resorts to a political demonstration by sinking into the sea herself.

The play explores the emotional impact of climate change and the struggle to know how to live when it feels out of control. After each performance, there will be talkbacks with nonprofit partners Dallas Sierra Club, Environment Texas, Cedar Ridge Preserve, and other local experts to discuss how everyone can make a tangible difference, even when it can feel overwhelming.

WHEN

WHERE

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/i-am-an-island

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
