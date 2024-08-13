Watering Hole Collective presents I Am An Island

As part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project, Watering Hole Collective will present I Am An Island, a surrealist dark comedy set on an island sinking into the sea. The hero, May, tries to convince others of this truth, but no one will listen. She resorts to a political demonstration by sinking into the sea herself.

The play explores the emotional impact of climate change and the struggle to know how to live when it feels out of control. After each performance, there will be talkbacks with nonprofit partners Dallas Sierra Club, Environment Texas, Cedar Ridge Preserve, and other local experts to discuss how everyone can make a tangible difference, even when it can feel overwhelming.