WaterTower Theatre presents The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe

WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Jane Wagner’s ever-timely, iconic, one-woman show, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, examines American society, art, and human connectivity, and explores the feminist movement.
As one actor transforms into a series of other archetypal characters, they become the play’s guiding conscience for the audience - a comical, quirky, and outlandish conveyor of the nuances of American society. Under the guidance of the narrator, a role originated by Lily Tomlin, the audience is treated to a mischievously clever observer of the society around her.
Jane Wagner’s ever-timely, iconic, one-woman show, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, examines American society, art, and human connectivity, and explores the feminist movement.
As one actor transforms into a series of other archetypal characters, they become the play’s guiding conscience for the audience - a comical, quirky, and outlandish conveyor of the nuances of American society. Under the guidance of the narrator, a role originated by Lily Tomlin, the audience is treated to a mischievously clever observer of the society around her.
$49