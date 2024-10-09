WaterTower Theatre presents The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe

Jane Wagner’s ever-timely, iconic, one-woman show, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, examines American society, art, and human connectivity, and explores the feminist movement.

As one actor transforms into a series of other archetypal characters, they become the play’s guiding conscience for the audience - a comical, quirky, and outlandish conveyor of the nuances of American society. Under the guidance of the narrator, a role originated by Lily Tomlin, the audience is treated to a mischievously clever observer of the society around her.