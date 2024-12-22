Whiskey Riot

Photo by Kathy Tran

Whiskey Riot will highlight more than 200 whiskies from local, regional, national, and international brands while also enjoying creative whiskey cocktails, opportunities to meet master distillers, and more.

Visitors can enjoy samples of over 200 types of whiskey, an official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home, and whiskey cocktails from great brands.

WHEN

WHERE

Tower Building
3809 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.tixr.com/groups/whiskeyriot/events/dallas-whiskey-riot-2025-120202

TICKET INFO

$90-$120

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
