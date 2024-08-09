Williamson Media Group and KZamore Enterprises presents Deadly Sins

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Williamson Media Group and KZamore Enterprises

Deadly Sins follows a diverse cast of characters as they grapple with their own moral dilemmas and inner demons. As secrets unravel and tensions escalate, the characters are forced to confront the consequences of their actions and the dark truths that lie beneath the surface.

With a mix of suspense, drama, dynamic music and poignant moments of introspection, Deadly Sins offers audiences a deep exploration of sin, redemption, and the search for meaning in a world full of temptation and betrayal.

Deadly Sins follows a diverse cast of characters as they grapple with their own moral dilemmas and inner demons. As secrets unravel and tensions escalate, the characters are forced to confront the consequences of their actions and the dark truths that lie beneath the surface.

With a mix of suspense, drama, dynamic music and poignant moments of introspection, Deadly Sins offers audiences a deep exploration of sin, redemption, and the search for meaning in a world full of temptation and betrayal.

WHEN

WHERE

Bruton Theater at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters
1309 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/deadly-sins-stage-play-dallas-texas-08-17-2024/event/0C00606B97151AC8

TICKET INFO

$40

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.