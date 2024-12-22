Women of Saint Michael presents All Things Related to Art Forgery

All Things Related to Art Forgery highlights the story of the most dramatic art forgery of the 20th century, allowing visitors to learn why art forgery has soared in recent years.

Clay Small, author of The Forger’s Forgery and Heels Over Head,was General Counsel for 30 years at PepsiCo. He received his JD from SMU and is now a Cox School of Business Professor. Informed by his experiences as a husband, father, professor, executive, and world traveler, Small has shaped multidimensional characters and thrilling storylines in his novels, bringing readers to the front lines of human engagement.

Saint Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church
8011 Douglas Avenue at Colgate, Dallas, TX 75225, USA
$25
