Fort Worth racetrack set to become biggest drive-thru vaccine site in the state

A new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic will open at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth — one that's anticipated to be the largest in Texas, and possibly the entire U.S.

Beginning February 2, medical personnel will vaccinate an estimated 30,000 residents per week. The vaccines will be administered by Denton County Public Health, the Medical Reserve Corps, and area fire departments, and only to those have appointments through the Denton County Vaccine Interest Portal.

The site will host 16 drive-through lanes with the potential to vaccinate 1,000 people per hour or 10,000 people per day. Drivers stay in their cars, passing through a series of tents, getting vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer.

"This is the largest drive-through clinic we know of in the state and, possibly, the U.S.," says Denton County Judge Andy Eads in a release. "It is an ambitious undertaking but one the Denton County Commissioners Court feels good about with the help of more than 400 county staff, volunteers, fire and police personnel from our surrounding communities, CoServ and Texas Motor Speedway."

Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage says that the goal "is to get as many North Texans vaccinated as quickly as possible which, in turn, will eventually allow everyone to safely open back up as soon as possible."

The first clinic begins at 7:30 am. There'll be more clinics on Thursday and Friday, also at 7:30 am. No walk-ins are allowed; only individuals with appointments and the proper identification will be allowed onsite.

Denton County residents in tiers 1A and 1B can sign up for a waitlist on the Denton County Vaccine Interest Portal at DentonCounty.gov/COVID19vaccine. As of January 31, 160,233 residents were on that waitlist.

Volunteers also are needed for future clinics. Join the Medical Reserve Corps at www.dentoncounty.gov/758/Medical-Reserve-Corps. You take a one-hour online training course and undergo a background check.

Situated off Interstate 35W at Texas 114 ad with its 131-acre parking footprint, Texas Motor Speedway was the logical choice for the massive clinic.

Message boards and directional signs will guide registered recipients to the drive-through clinic, located at 2401 Petty Place on Texas Motor Speedway property.