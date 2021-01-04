Museum closes again due to high rates of COVID-19 in Dallas-Fort Worth

In response to the current high rates of COVID-19 infection around Dallas-Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is temporarily suspending its public hours, closing the museum to daily visitors for the time being.

The closure went into effect on January 2.

According to a December 29 release, the museum will instead move to hybrid programming through the winter, continuing to offer in-person learning opportunities and special events, as well as digital experiences. In-person programs like Little Scholars and Museum School will go on, albeit with limited openings. Other events, like Noon Year's Eve, field trips, and more, will transition into virtual events.

“We are focused on engaging museum guests by moving many of our programs online and special one-of-a-kind events,” said Van Romans, Museum President, in a statement. “We will also use this time to design and develop new exhibits and guest experiences to delight the community after full reopening in spring 2021.”

The museum, which reopened last August after its first big coronavirus-related shutdown, recently announced a new high-tech exhibit that will allow visitors to track current science-related events around the world. That exhibit is scheduled to debut in spring 2021, putting it in line with the museum's intended reopening following the temporary closure.

The museum will continue working closely with its community educational partners during this time and will fully reopen to the public once it is safe to do so. Residents can check the museum website for up-to-date information about all offerings in 2021.