Charley Pride is first of 11 freebie bobbleheads from TX Rangers 2022 crop

The annual crop of Texas Rangers bobbleheads have arrived, part of the club's 2022 promotions that will be handed out this summer at home games at Globe Life Field.

According to a release, the 2022 promotions schedule features 31 giveaway nights, and begins with a bang on Friday, April 15, when the first 15,000 fans receive a Charley Pride Bobblehead, honoring the late legendary country singer and part-owner of the Rangers.

That same night is also Jackie Robinson Night, which commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Brooklyn Dodgers Hall of Famer breaking baseball's color barrier.

Individual tickets for all 2022 games at Globe Life Field (except the home opener on Monday, April 11) are already on sale at the Globe Life Field Southeast Box Office, at texasrangers.com, and by phone at 972.RANGERS.

The club will also celebrate its 50th Anniversary season throughout 2022, with a set of limited-edition giveaways that include 50th anniversary baseball cards, 50th anniversary trucker hats, and 50th anniversary oven mitts.

These are the bobbleheads for 2022:

Charley Pride – April 15

Jim Sundberg – April 30

Adolis Garcia – June 13

Nolan Ryan – June 25

Corey Seager – July 9

Marcus Semien – July 15

Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez – August 6

Michael Young – August 13

Adrian Beltre – August 27

Juan Gonzalez – September 24

There's also a special mystery bobblehead, which will be distributed at the final Sunday home game on September 25. Who could it be?

These 50th Anniversary Bobbleheads are designed to reflect the old-time look of Bobbleheads of the 1970s.

In addition to the bobbleheads, there are also:

sets of Rangers baseball cards for each of the five decades

commemorative Nolan Ryan pitching rubber

50th anniversary "Mt. Crushmore" statue featuring the top four home run hitters in club history: Gonzalez, Rafael Palmeiro, Ivan Rodriguez, and Beltre

There are also items dedicated to the Rangers new middle infielders, second baseman Marcus Semien and shortstop Corey Seager, who will each be featured with two promo items, bobbleheads and T-shirts, as follows:

Marcus Semien Replica Red Jersey T-Shirt Night is Friday, June 3. Marcus Semien Bobblehead Night is Friday, July 15.

Corey Seager 1972 Replica Jersey T-Shirt Night is Saturday, April 16. Corey Seager Bobblehead Day is Saturday, July 9.

Last but not least, the 2021 Player of the Year, outfielder Adolis Garcia, gets his own Bobblehead Night on Monday, June 13.

Other promotional items include tote bags, red plushy toys, a 50th anniversary T-shirt, and an On Deck Circle Beach Towel, sponsored by Oatly, which you may recall has a groundbreaking oat milk soft-serve stand at the stadium, the first such soft-serve stand in the U.S.

To see the full lineup of promotional items and the days they're being handed out, visit www.mlb.com/rangers/tickets/promotions/list.