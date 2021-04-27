Texas billionaire Elon Musk’s upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig drives entertaining reaction

The internet retorts arising from the jaw-dropping news that Elon Musk will host Saturday Night Live may be more entertaining than the Texas billionaire ever could hope to be.

SNL announced April 24 on its Twitter account that Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, will helm the show’s May 8 episode. The non-actor, non-comedian, non-musician will be paired with musical guest Miley Cyrus (who happens to be a double threat as an actress and singer).

Earlier this month, Musk officially knocked Walmart heiress Alice Walton of Fort Worth off her longtime perch as Forbes' richest person in Texas. Forbes listed Musk’s place of residence as Austin, although he hasn’t confirmed where in Texas he settled last year.

Although Musk has been known to crack jokes on Twitter and hang with some of the comedy world's best, the swift and voluminous reaction to his SNL hosting gig has been largely unsparing. Here’s a sampling from Facebook and Twitter:

I’m really hoping that Miley is hosting, and Musk is the musical guest.

Why is Elon hosting? He can’t act. Miley could host, act, and be the musical guest!!!!

Elon Musk?!?! Why can’t SNL go back to hiring hosts KNOWN for their comedic skills like Peyton Manning and Justin Bieber?????

I’ve watched Saturday Night Live since 1975 and I think this finally did me in. I’m done. Nope.

I’d rather have a root canal with no anesthesia than watch Elon Musk pretend to be human.

Elon Musk is incapable of poking fun at himself and can’t take a joke at his expense. Who thought this would be a good idea?

I did not have Elon Musk hosting SNL on my 2021 bingo card.

Musk has posted just two tweets about his SNL appearance. One tweet simply revealed that he’s hosting the May 8 episode. The other alludes to the possibility that Musk might some drop some colorful language: “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is.”

Watch out, NBC censors. You might have your hands full May 8.

To be fair, Musk isn’t the first rich business exec to host SNL, the long-running sketch-comedy show. Musk’s predecessors in that category include Donald Trump, New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, and magazine publisher Steve Forbes. And Musk’s partner is Canadian musician Grimes, so maybe he’ll get some at-home entertainment pointers.

Still, you’ve got to wonder what will be more fascinating to watch: an unexpectedly deft performance by Musk or a flameout almost as horrifying as an exploding SpaceX rocket or Tesla battery.