Blake Shelton bypasses Dallas for Fort Worth venue as only Texas tour stop

Country music superstar Blake Shelton will return to the road with his "Friends and Heroes" tour, a 16-city, 17-date run that will make its only stop in Texas at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Saturday, September 25.

The tour kicks off on August 18 in Omaha, Nebraska, traveling around the country for a little over a month before ending in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 2. That relatively short stint will likely allow Shelton to return to his role as coach on The Voice, which will air only one cycle this fall on NBC.

Shelton won't be alone on the tour, as the aptly-titled “Friends and Heroes” tour will also feature special guest Lindsay Ell, with special appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, and Trace Adkins.

The singer is touring in support of his new album, Body Language, which will be released on May 21. The album has already yielded his 28th career No. 1 hit, “Happy Anywhere” with Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani, and the rising single “Minimum Wage.”

Shelton was a reliable star for the first half of his career, hitting the top 10 on the Billboard country charts with each of his first five albums. But getting cast as a coach on The Voice in 2011 made him a superstar, with five of his subsequent six albums reaching No. 1 on the country charts and two of them hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Tickets for the Fort Worth concert go on sale at 10 am Thursday, June 10 via Ticketmaster.com.