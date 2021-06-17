New exhibit coming to North Texas museum honors 9/11 heroes 20 years later

A few months ahead of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11, Fort Worth will be one of 19 cities nationwide to host Honor 365's World Trade Center Exhibit, commemorating the heroes of that unthinkably tragic day.

The exhibit is a replica model of the World Trade Center plaza created by Daan Van Der Steijn from Deurne, The Netherlands. The tagline is, “Remembering the One. Remembering Them All.” The artist gifted the display to Honor365, a nonprofit organization that provides resource and referral support to veterans, first responders, and their families, with special emphasis on mental wellness and suicide prevention.

The replica is touring throughout the United States until September 12, 2021. In Texas, it also has stops scheduled in Galveston and Houston.

According to a release from the city, an Honor Walk ceremony will kick off the display at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, 1600 Gendy St., at 10 am Friday, June 18.

During the public ceremony, local fire and police departments will join with the Mayor’s Office to honor one fallen and one living firefighter, police officer, and service member from the community.

First responders from neighboring cities will be present, and the ceremony will include a full Honor Guard presentation, the release says.

“I am honored that Fort Worth has been chosen as one of the cities to host the Remembering the One. Remembering Them All traveling exhibit commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11,” says outgoing Mayor Betsy Price in the release. “Honor 365 has chosen to share an incredible opportunity with our community to come together, both for the exhibit and Honor Walk ceremony, to reflect on the selflessness and service of our fire, police, first responder and military communities and the ways that tragic day has affected us all.”

The exhibit will go on display at the museum immediately following the ceremony and will remain there through July 23. The display coincides with the museum's reopening after its prolonged shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and damage from Winter Storm Uri.

“The fact that we can honor the fallen heroes of Sept. 11 and the lives lost by our military service members in the last 20 years is something we are grateful to participate in,” says Fort Worth Fire Chief James Davis in the release. “But to also have the opportunity to spotlight the importance of taking care of our first responders and veterans who answered the call to serve in the wake of those terrorist attacks, means that we can truly honor all.”

For more information about the project and the event, visit the Honor 365 website.