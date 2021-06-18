Estate sale in Fort Worth has vintage Americana and rare Fiestaware

There's an estate sale this weekend on the far east side of Fort Worth that is loaded with fun Americana memorabilia.

Dallas-Fort Worth has no shortage of estate sales, going down every weekend, but this one stands out for its collection of vintage classics: from a cute child's fire engine truck pedal car to gas station collectibles, to Fiestaware rarities such as a butter-yellow Fiesta-branded toaster.

The sale is sponsored by DFW Liquidators and runs from June 18-19, with more than 200 items for sale. It's an on-site sale located at 600 Oak Hollow Ln., near the intersection of I-30 and 820, on the northeast corner.

Standouts include:

huge collection of diecast vintage cars

advertising signs

double-sided Marlboro clock

vintage & primitive kitchenwares

pedal cars

steamer trunks

antique sled

The car mania doesn't end with the diecast models; there's also a throw rug shaped exactly like an old Ford "woodie" station wagon, and a temple to the coveted split window Stingray Corvette that includes both a model car and an entire accompanying display stand.

Furniture includes a glass curio cabinet, wrought iron patio furniture, rattan & wicker, a lawyer's barrister bookcase, and other antiques.

The sale has 50's-themed artwork dedicated to area restaurants such as a nostalgic painting of Dee's Place soda fountain and diner in Corsicana, with a Dr Pepper ad painted on the side; and another one of The Malt Shop in Weatherford, with gleaming '50s sedans lined up in front.

A wall clock salvaged from Hot Skillet Cafe in Alvord, Texas, edged in ridges that evoke a soda bottle top, features the slogan: "An eggcellent choice!"

The Fiestaware collection goes beyond the usual stacks of plates and mugs you see at most sales, with pitchers, butter dishes in yellow and mint green, and an unusual Fiesta-branded bread box with a creamy porcelain and mirrored facade.

There are also Fiesta teapots as well as vintage copper teapots.

There's a good collection of outdoor items including pots & planters, a concrete bench, concrete & metal statuary, birdhouses, lawnmower, yard tools, and a garage packed with tools and small appliances.

To see photos of all the items, visit the sale website.

Hours for the sale are 9 am-4 pm, both Friday and Saturday.