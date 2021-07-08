These are the 9 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

This slate of weekend happenings around Dallas includes a nice mixture of local and touring events. On the local side will be two new theater productions, two classical-influenced concerts, a margarita-themed run, and a playhouse fundraiser. Stopping by on tour will be two well-known comedians and a big-time soccer tournament.

Below are the best to spend your precious free time this weekend.

Thursday, July 8

Dallas Theater Center present Working: A Musical

Based on Studs Terkel’s bestselling book, this unique musical features the real-life words of average working Americans, set to music by a diverse collection of songwriters. Through original songs by Stephen Schwartz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Taylor, and others, Working lifts up the voices of teachers, waiters, truck drivers, and the essential workers who often go unnoticed but whose work uplifts our lives day in and day out. The production will play at Annette Strauss Square through July 18.

Friday, July 9

Dallas CASA presents Parade of Playhouses

Dallas CASA will present the 26th annual Parade of Playhouses at NorthPark Center, featuring eight custom designed and created children’s playhouses. Architects, builders, organizations, corporations, and individuals design, build, and donate children’s playhouses to raise funds so that Dallas CASA can provide more volunteer advocates to help abused children have safe, permanent homes where they can thrive. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets to win one of the playhouses through July 25.

Improv Addison presents Jeff Ross

Jeff Ross is a respected comedian, writer, director, and producer who's best known as “The Roastmaster General.” As a regular on the Comedy Central Roasts, Ross has roasted many infamous stars, including Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis, Justin Bieber, Roseanne Barr, Joan Rivers, Charlie Sheen, and Donald Trump. He'll perform five times through Sunday at Improv Addison.

Uptown Players presents When Pigs Fly

In a hastily booked theater under renovation, Howard struggles to put on a lavish musical revue over numerous obstacles, including the near-mutiny of his cast, and the nagging memory of his high school guidance counselor who told him he'd succeed “when pigs fly.” Just when it seems all is lost, Howard realizes the problem isn't that he's gone too far; it's that he hasn't gone far enough. The production will run at Kalita Humphreys Theater through July 25.

Hyena's presents Helen Hong

A fan favorite on the hit NPR podcast Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, Helen Hong has been a recurring character on HBO's Silicon Valley, CBS' The Unicorn, NBC's Parks and Recreation, and others. She also hosts the trivia podcast Go Fact Yourself. She'll perform four times through Saturday at Hyena's in Dallas.

Saturday, July 10

CONCACAF Gold Cup

The 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, which has reached the Group Stage, will hold a variety of matches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Group A teams Mexico, El Salvador, Curaçao, and Trinidad will play round-robin matches over the course of eight days, starting on Saturday with El Salvador vs. Curaçao at Toyota Stadium in Frisco and Mexico vs. Trinidad at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Other matches will take place on July 14 and 18, with Cotton Bowl Stadium also hosting matches.

Dallas Summer Musicals presents Dallas Symphony Orchestra String Quartet

Dallas Summer Musicals will present the Dallas Symphony Orchestra String Quartet live in concert at the Music Hall at Fair Park. This mixed rep evening will feature Mozart, Bach, McLean's Six dances for string quartet, John Williams' Star Wars for Quartet, and more.

Sunday, July 11

Mi Cocina presents Mambo Miles Race

Mi Cocina will celebrate its 30th anniversary with the inaugural Mambo Miles Race, a two-mile course in downtown Dallas that begins and ends at Klyde Warren Park, where Mi Cocina will open a new location later this year. Participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt and be greeted at the finish line with a Mambo Miles finishers medal. Adult participants will also receive a Mambo Taxi margarita in a special souvenir glass. Following the race will be live music from Bidi Bidi Banda and others, food trucks, and family activities.

Fine Arts Chamber Players presents Basically Beethoven Festival-in-Place

Fine Arts Chamber Players will present the start of its summer series, the Basically Beethoven Festival. For the second consecutive year, musicians will be recorded in a concert setting and the footage will then premiere online. For the kickoff event, performers will include violinist Chloe Trevor, cellist Emileigh Vandiver, and pianist Jonathan Tsay, playing selections by Amy Beach and Charles Ives.