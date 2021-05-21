New Texas-based golf app links up players, sets tee times, and more

A new, Texas-based golf app is teeing up a chance for enthusiasts to link up over their love of the sport.

TeeMates Golf is a custom-made app that globally connects players and even sparks new networks and friendships. The clever app has launched on the Apple Store and Google Play, with a full web version next month, the company notes in a press release.

How does it work? Users create a profile page with a (hopefully honest!) handicap, play preferences, description, and photos for sharing. Users can then post and share videos and photos on others’ profile pages or on the newsfeed.

Players can review their favorite courses, show off swing skills, share best golf tips and drills, and more. Like most social media apps, users can like, comment, learn, and interact from other people’s lessons or posts, and also add friends.

Game on

Those who already have scheduled a tee time and want to invite other players can utilize the “Create a Teetime” option. The feature searches for available players in the area, displays their profiles and skill level, and offers a chance to connect and invite to games. Like a dating app, users can even accept or decline — ouch — requests.

Another key feature allows players to post days and/or times they are available to play, which opens them up to an “add TeeMates” section. Available tee times also pop up in users’ geographic areas.

Personal pro shop

TeeMates also boasts a pro shop feature, where users can create a store and sell their own new and used products (always a help for beginners who don’t want to invest in expensive new clubs). Users can also promote their own clothing and apparel lines or gear.

The app was created by Houston realtor and self-professed sports enthusiast and tech lover Lydia Davies, who notes in press materials that her inspiration came from trying to assist her “golf-addicted husband” who travels frequently and was constantly playing rounds alone.

She added that her goal is to create an app that helps “grow and promote the game of golf by linking golfers globally in a social media setting. Whether it be for fun, competition, exercise, or just to meet new people with similar skill sets, TeeMates will serve as a network link for those that enjoy the sport.”