Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams to open shop on ultra-hot Dallas thoroughfare

An acclaimed ice cream chain is scooping up a location on Dallas' Greenville Avenue: Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is opening a location at 2012 Greenville Ave., the space previously occupied by Steel City Pops, which closed in 2021 due to the pandemic after seven years.

A spokesperson from Jeni's confirmed that the shop is coming to the Lower Greenville neighborhood, with an opening date still TBA, but possibly by the summer, fingers crossed.

Jeni's is a nationally acclaimed brand based in Columbus, Ohio, that first became available locally by retail at Whole Foods Market and Central Market stores.

They made their Dallas debut with their first local shop in Deep Ellum in February 2021, then opened a second area location in Addison, in the Prestonwood Place shopping center in October 2021.

(They also have locations in Florida, Nashville, Chicago, Atlanta, Charleston, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Charlotte, Austin, and Houston.)

Their scoop shops offer about 19 flavors (depending on the location), with incredible-sounding offerings such as Milkiest Chocolate, Wildberry Lavender, Brown Butter Almond Brittle, Goat Cheese & Roasted Cherries, and Coffee With Cream & Sugar, made from Intelligentsia coffee, the acclaimed Chicago roaster.

They offer creative vegan flavors such as Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns, Cold Brew With Coconut Cream, Frose Sorbet, and Banana Cream Pudding, a recent addition made with real bananas, coconut cream, and vanilla wafers.

They also rotate in seasonal specials like Boozy Eggnog, Cognac with Gingerbread, and White Chocolate Peppermint. Their latest is Maple Soaked Pancakes, a breakfast-inspired flavor made with salted butter and real maple syrup.

One scoop is $5.95, but you can get half scoops so you are able to get more than one flavor, or a flight of 10 half scoops for $20.

Notably, they do not muddy the waters with other items such as sundaes or milkshakes. This is ice cream, baby.

For years, Dallas had no decent ice cream, but we're in a good place for ice cream right now, with the imminent arrival of Van Leeuwen, the ice cream concept from New York that is opening a location in the West Village in Uptown, as well as numerous gelato shops in town, including two nearby: Botolino Gelato Artigianale at 2116 Greenville Ave., a block down from where Jeni's will go, and Zero Gradi Gelateria and Dessert Bar in downtown Dallas.