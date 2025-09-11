Electricity News
Oncor acquires big tract of land south of Dallas for new substation
Oncor is powering up an area south of Dallas. According to a release, Oncor Electric Delivery has purchased approximately 121 acres of undeveloped farmland in North Ellis County for the construction of an electric transmission/distribution substation.
As anyone who googles "substation" knows, substations are part of an electrical generation, transmission, and distribution system. Substations transform voltage from high to low, or the reverse. They allow electricity to move long distances, doling out smaller doses of electricity to users like you and me. Feel free to direct all your "substation" questions here.
The property will aid Oncor's goal to strengthen the electric grid to support continued growth across Southern DFW.
Oncor Electric Delivery is the largest transmission and distribution electric utility in Texas — responsible for maintaining the power grid and delivering electricity to homes and businesses across much of the state.
Ellis County’s population is projected to increase by more than 20 percent over the next decade, which will create demand for more housing and infrastructure like electricity.
As development momentum continues to push southward along the I-35E corridor, projects like this ensure that the region remains well-positioned to accommodate sustained growth, says Michael Ytem, senior VP at Younger Partners the real estate firm which brokered the sale.
The property, located in the southwest quadrant of I-35E and West Sterrett Road, is approximately three miles north of Waxahachie with high-visibility frontage along I-35E. That accessibility to I-35E and proximity to Waxahachie make it a "pivotal location" for long-term investment, says Younger Partners senior VP Davis Willoughby.
“This acquisition represents a key step in reinforcing the electric grid and ensuring reliable service as Southern DFW continues to grow,” Willoughby says.
The release says that the seller is undisclosed, which is disappointing, since that seems like the most intriguing part of the story: Who was the mystery owner of that big tract of "undeveloped farmland"? And if it was "undeveloped" farmland, was it farmland at all?
Land development is expected to begin as early as 2026.