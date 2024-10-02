Denim & rhinestones
Cattle Baron's Ball starring Carrie Underwood leaves Dallas blown away
Cattle Baron's Ball 2024 chairs Marjon Henderson and Lora Farris had chosen the theme "New Horizons" for their Carrie Underwood-headlined event. By the end of the night, they'd changed their anthem to her hit "Blown Away."
"We just broke every record!" Henderson enthused as she passed out hugs during the live auction.
The big record they were going for was $100 million - a grand total to be raised in all 51 years of Cattle Baron's Ball. Entering the night, they only had a couple million to go. No sweat for this event.
Cattle Baron's Ball is the largest single-night fundraiser in the nation for cancer research through the American Cancer Society.
It's also Dallas' biggest party of the year.
Cattle Baron's Ball chairs Lora Farris and Marjon Henderson with some special four-legged guests at the entrance.Photo by Haynsworth Photography
On Saturday, September 28, more than 3,000 party-goers, cowgirl'd and cowboy'd up in their Western-glammy best, descended from party buses and rideshare SUVs to the grounds of Southfork Ranch in Parker. Henderson and Farris, along with their volunteer committee 100 women strong, greeted guests on the famous grounds of the TV show Dallas, site of the first Cattle Baron’s Ball in 1974.
An exclusive VIP party, presented by Anne Davidson inside the Southfork Ranch Event and Conference Center, got the evening off to a festive start. Mistress of ceremonies, NBC 5's Deborah Ferguson, gave a hearty welcome and introduced '90s country tribute band Straight Tequila Night to the stage.
Early arrivals got the first chance to sip the night's signature “Cowboy Casanova” and "Take the Wheel" cocktails, featuring Grey Goose Vodka and Patron Cristalino Tequila, respectively. Longtime CBB-ers know to pace themselves when it comes to food; the entire night is a frenzy of glorious gluttony (keep reading). VIPs nibbled on lobster quesadillas, mini grilled cheese, bacon-wrapped jalapeno popper bites, Dublin Dr Pepper short ribs, Frito pie, and more.
At 7 pm, the masses arrived and the party really got started. It was a picture-perfect fall evening to take a Ferris wheel ride at sunset or pose for souvenir photos at one of the many interactive photo booths around the grounds.
Each room inside the Conference Center was buzzing with activity. The main event, as always, was the enormous silent auction. Bidders browsed and bid via smartphones for hundreds items from local retailers, restaurants, exquisite jewelry and fashion, trips, home decor, sports and music memorabilia, and more. The showpiece of the room was a stunning blue gown by Dallas designer Ese Azenabor, up for auction and bought for thousands.
For the first time ever, Neiman Marcus sponsored a "Glam Room," where guests could get get makeup touch-ups, enjoy a trendy Hugo Spritz cocktail, and enjoy Neiman Marcus' famous chocolate chip cookies. Next door, folks could shop for boots, cowboy hats, and jewelry at the event's first-ever Marketplace. (Considering everyone was wearing some combination of boots, jewelry, or hats, the room stayed impressively full of people trying on and buying.)
The Casino stayed busy, and so did a Mizzen + Main Sports Lounge next door. Note to next year's organizers: Stock up on the White Rhino espresso martinis. Fans remembered the hand-shaken delights from last year, the line stayed long, and supplies ran out early.
Time for more food. Vestals Catering served up an outdoor buffet as big as Texas: smoked bistro filet; smoked and jalapeno sausages; spicy peach-glazed chicken thighs; butternut squash, kale, and mushroom enchiladas; Texas caviar, cobbler with Blue Bell ice cream, and more.
A getaway to Mexico was one of several fabulous trips auctioned off for thousands.Photo by Haynsworth Photography
AT 8:15 pm, Cowgirl bell-ringing baronesses signaled it was time for the live auction to begin. Led by lively auctioneer Letitia Frye (herself a cancer survivor, she announced), this year's jaw-dropping prize packages and fantasy trips included a Napa wine weekend (sold for $55,000); best seats in the house for the forthcoming Carrie Underwood concert (sold for $75,000) and an "Ultimate Tailgate" with Troy Aikman (sold three times for $75,000).
Each year, one of the most coveted auction items is a wine dinner prepared by some of Dallas' finest chefs — including Kent Rathbun and Dean Fearing. Two dinners were sold for $200,000 each, bringing in a record-breaking total of $400,000.
A “paddle raise” initiative around the room raised an additional $1 million to name a grant in honor of Kace Phillips, a Dallas resident and CBB supporter who died of glioblastoma last January. His wife, Claire, and their young children appeared on stage to remember him and encourage the fundraising.
Finally, it was time to head into a sprawling tent for headlinerCarrie Underwood. Making their way across the grounds, patrons picked up portable “concert snacks” including dill pickle popcorn, rosemary potato chips, and ginger molasses cookies.
Dressed in black sequin shorts and denim-rhinestone jacket, Underwood played an high-wattage, hour-long show. The crowd crooned along to her biggest hits, from "Church Bells" to "Cowboy Casanova" to "Before He Cheats," and threw their hands into the air, church revival-style, for "Jesus Take the Wheel." Her cover of Guns 'N Roses "Paradise City," for which she shed her denim jacket and head-banged her long blond hair, got the audience rocking along, too.
The crowd gathers inside the concert tent for the Carrie Underwood show.Photo by Haynsworth Photography
Those who wanted to catch early Ubers home ended the night there, while those who wanted to make a late night of it gathered back inside on the dance floor beneath the Live Auction stage, where Manhattan Orchestra band revved up the after-party until 2 am.
And, oh yes, there was more food for late-night revelers: breakfast tacos; a deep-fried station of tater tots, fried pickles, and onion rings; burgers, and sliders. And for good measure, a Raising Cane's food truck showed up with chicken fingers, too.
Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised more than $98 million since its inception in 1974. The 2023 event alone raised $5,510,772. Receipts are still being tallied for 2024, but chances are good that the forthcoming check presentation will have beneficiaries singing "Blown Away."