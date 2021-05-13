You may know about the wineries, but how familiar are you with everything else that Fredericksburg has to offer? There's fun for the whole family, which makes it the ideal destination for summer vacation.

Here are six reasons to put Fredericksburg on your travel itinerary in the coming months:

1. A central location

Fredericksburg is very near the geographic center of the Texas Hill Country, making it a great base for any getaway in this scenic region. It is also an easy drive from just about anywhere in the state: about an hour from Austin and San Antonio and just over four hours from Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston.

2. Family-friendly lodging options

With over 20 hotels and nearly 1,500 vacation rentals — some featuring swimming pools — Fredericksburg has plenty of great places to stay. Rent out an entire house for the week and enjoy all the comforts of home.

3. Peaches! Oh, sweet peaches!

A Texas summertime tradition that can’t be missed is enjoying Fredericksburg peaches. Late-May through mid-August, dozens of roadside stands are filled with bushels of just-picked peaches that are just waiting to be eaten. Not to mention the homemade peach cobbler and homemade peach ice cream, along with peach jams, jellies and other fresh-from-the-garden produce.

4. 175 years of history

In 2021, Fredericksburg will be celebrating its 175th birthday all throughout the summer. Visit the Pioneer Museum located in downtown Fredericksburg to learn how the little German Texan town came to be. If you're looking to beat the heat, the National Museum of the Pacific War provides an air-conditioned adventure with interactive exhibits and plenty of opportunities for everyone to learn about the sacrifices made during World War II.

5. Midweek perks

Summertime often provides flexibility on the days that you can visit Fredericksburg, and an insider tip would be to plan your Texas Hill Country adventure for midweek. There are a number of perks when visiting town Sunday through Thursday.

6. Fredericksburg's other features

Fredericksburg's 150 unique shops and boutiques are filled with something for everyone, from fashion to home wares to tasty treats. The restaurants of Fredericksburg offer diverse culinary adventures, from authentic German to Texas barbecue to casual patio dining. Live music has also returned to town, with nightly performances at restaurants, bars, and wineries and, of course, in Luckenbach Texas. And you can't forget about all the Texas Wine Country wineries, with their offers of plenty of space to enjoy scenic views and award-winning wine.

Head to VisitFredericksburgTX.com for the most up-to-date information on Fredericksburg shops, restaurants, wineries, and attractions.