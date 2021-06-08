World’s largest inflatable tubing course slides into Texas Hill Country this summer

When Texas summers peak to their sweatiest limit and the desire to strip down becomes nearly overwhelming, there’s only one thing to do: hit the slopes — the tubin’ slopes, that is. And this summer, the world’s largest inflatable, slidable tubing course is popping up in the Texas Hill Country for a tubing adventure unlike any other.

Slide the Slopes, a traveling “epic” tube experience featuring more than three miles of water-drenched tubing course, will slip into action-sports haven Texas Ski Ranch in New Braunfels for a limited run from Thursday, June 10 through Labor Day, September 6.

Set against the backdrop of the Hill Country and Texas Ski Ranch’s 70 acres of adrenaline-fueled adventure, Slide the Slopes features a series of inflatable slides and tubing courses.

But don’t go thinking this is a glorified jumpy castle you’d set up in the yard for your kids; Slide the Slopes is the longest and biggest inflatable tubing course of its kind and promises a thrilling family-focused summer experience to rival even nearby waterpark Schlitterbahn.

“Slide the Slopes is the perfect event for those looking for memorable, fun, and family-friendly summer activities. It’s the ideal vacation or staycation experience, offering a twist on traditional tubing and waterpark options,” says owner Ryan Davis. “Our goal is to create a safe, fun environment where our guests can spend time in a beautiful outdoor setting, enjoying a variety of courses of various lengths, soaking up the sunshine and being able to reconnect with friends and family this summer.”

Though organizers say hours of operation may vary depending on Texas’ finicky inclement weather, Slide the Slopes will otherwise be open during its New Braunfels run from 12-6 pm Wednesdays through Sundays.

Slide the Slopes offers a variety of ticket options: Adult GA tickets start at $24.99. Score an $85 family four-pack of tickets, or bring a whole darn 10-person clan for $185. Discounted tickets ($19.99) are available for active military members and kids ages 4-11.

And since we’re still not out of the pandemic woods yet, Slide the Slopes is issuing timed-arrival tickets in order to hasten check-in and help tubers avoid large crowds. Additional COVID-19 safety measures will also be instituted.

The Slide the Slopes entrance at Texas Ski Resort is located at 600 E. Watson Ln. in New Braunfels. Parking is free in the designated parking area.