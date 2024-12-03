African American Museum of Dallas presents Christmas Music Under the Dome and Christmas Marketplace

Celebrating Black artists, businesses and local music, the annual Christmas Music Under the Dome and Christmas Marketplace will offer visitors a variety of unique “shop local” gifts, including handcrafted jewelry, accessories, handbags, wallets, skin care, and more. There will also be a children’s craft area, pictures with Santa, and performances by North Texas musicians and school groups.

Visitors are also encouraged to visit the Museum’s permanent exhibition, "Facing The Rising Sun: Freedman’s Cemetery," which was initiated by Govenar and Documentary Arts and curated by Collins in 1996. The exhibition contains photographs, found objects and historical documents that provide further insight into the area now known as Uptown.