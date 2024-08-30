Conduit Gallery presents Annette Lawrence: "Ahkelo’s Walk" opening reception

Conduit Gallery will present "Ahkelo’s Walk," a solo exhibition featuring new paintings and works on paper by Annette Lawrence.
Lawrence’s work involves counting days by walking miles. It is a natural extension of her practice of recording everyday occurrences. Like her other works, this project reflects her commitment to finding meaning and beauty in what life brings.
"Ahkelo’s Walk" is a deeply personal project that has been ongoing for three years. In March 2021, Annette Lawrence turned her walking practice into a memorial to honor her late nephew, Lawrence (Ahkelo) Wade Kimbrough (September 28, 2000 – February 14, 2021). Friends and family contributed to the 7444 miles logged for each day of Ahkelo’s life, making this a collective act of remembrance. The charts created to record the miles are the data set for the works in the exhibition.
The exhibition will remain on display through October 19.
Conduit Gallery will present "Ahkelo’s Walk," a solo exhibition featuring new paintings and works on paper by Annette Lawrence.
Lawrence’s work involves counting days by walking miles. It is a natural extension of her practice of recording everyday occurrences. Like her other works, this project reflects her commitment to finding meaning and beauty in what life brings.
"Ahkelo’s Walk" is a deeply personal project that has been ongoing for three years. In March 2021, Annette Lawrence turned her walking practice into a memorial to honor her late nephew, Lawrence (Ahkelo) Wade Kimbrough (September 28, 2000 – February 14, 2021). Friends and family contributed to the 7444 miles logged for each day of Ahkelo’s life, making this a collective act of remembrance. The charts created to record the miles are the data set for the works in the exhibition.
The exhibition will remain on display through October 19.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.