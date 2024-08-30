Conduit Gallery presents Annette Lawrence: "Ahkelo’s Walk" opening reception

Conduit Gallery will present "Ahkelo’s Walk," a solo exhibition featuring new paintings and works on paper by Annette Lawrence.

Lawrence’s work involves counting days by walking miles. It is a natural extension of her practice of recording everyday occurrences. Like her other works, this project reflects her commitment to finding meaning and beauty in what life brings.

"Ahkelo’s Walk" is a deeply personal project that has been ongoing for three years. In March 2021, Annette Lawrence turned her walking practice into a memorial to honor her late nephew, Lawrence (Ahkelo) Wade Kimbrough (September 28, 2000 – February 14, 2021). Friends and family contributed to the 7444 miles logged for each day of Ahkelo’s life, making this a collective act of remembrance. The charts created to record the miles are the data set for the works in the exhibition.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 19.