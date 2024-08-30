Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents 18th Annual A Writer’s Garden

18th Annual A Writer’s Garden begins with light refreshments and snacks, book sales, book signings, followed by the featured speakers Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Stefani Bittner presentations and a luncheon.

Bullard is a multi-award-winning English interior designer, author and television personality based in Los Angeles, renowned for his broad range of styles and eclectic, yet sophisticated and inviting interiors. He is the author of Star Style, Martyn Lawrence Bullard: Design and Decoration, and Live, Love and Decorate.

Bittner is the owner of Homestead Design Collective, a San Francisco Bay area landscape design firm focused on creating beautiful gardens that provides harvest in every season. She is the author of The Fragrant Flower Garden, Harvest: Unexpected Projects Using 47 Extraordinary Garden Plants, and The Beautiful, Edible Garden.