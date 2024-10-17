Downtown McKinney Spooktacular Brews and Boos Walk

At Spooktacular Brews and Boos Walk, visitors can enjoy tasting craft beers and spirits along the spooky sip and stroll in Downtown McKinney.

Upon arrival guest will receive the signature Spooktacular cup and a map that will direct them on their tasting journey to 20 tasty stops. Beverage stations are setup inside the local shops and will feature a variety of Texas craft brews and spirits. There will also be an outdoor vendor market located on the lawn in the middle of Downtown at the McKinney Performing Arts Center.