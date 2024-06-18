Quantcast

Kirk Hopper Fine Art presents Dontrius Williams: "Flowers While You’re Here" opening reception

Photo by Dontrius Williams

Dontrius Williams is a film photographer living and working in Fort Worth. Much of his work documents people, street scenes and incredibly unique situations through a variety of analog cameras and processes.

Williams is a visual historian exploring and capturing the beauty of the here and now. Often times depicting people, places and residential artists that have energized a contemporary scene in Fort Worth. He captures raw situations alongside beautiful portraits that tell of a city's large demographic and community, all of which will go into his digital and physical history book through social media and self-published photo books.

"Flowers While You’re Here" is a collection of film photographs celebrating culture and fellowship within the community - documentation of the present times for future reference through portraiture and candid street photography. All images are hand-developed and printed in the darkroom using various black and white film stocks.

The exhibition will remain on display through July 27.

Kirk Hopper Fine Art
1426 N Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.kirkhopperfineart.com/williams-allen.html

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
