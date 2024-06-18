Kirk Hopper Fine Art presents Dontrius Williams: "Flowers While You’re Here" opening reception

Dontrius Williams is a film photographer living and working in Fort Worth. Much of his work documents people, street scenes and incredibly unique situations through a variety of analog cameras and processes.

Williams is a visual historian exploring and capturing the beauty of the here and now. Often times depicting people, places and residential artists that have energized a contemporary scene in Fort Worth. He captures raw situations alongside beautiful portraits that tell of a city's large demographic and community, all of which will go into his digital and physical history book through social media and self-published photo books.

"Flowers While You’re Here" is a collection of film photographs celebrating culture and fellowship within the community - documentation of the present times for future reference through portraiture and candid street photography. All images are hand-developed and printed in the darkroom using various black and white film stocks.

The exhibition will remain on display through July 27.