Laura Rathe Fine Art presents Hunt Slonem: "Wild Kingdom" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art will present "Wild Kingdom," a solo exhibition by Hunt Slonem.

Slonem has captivated collectors, galleries, and art enthusiasts worldwide, creating a whimsical realm of his own through his series of birds, butterflies, and bunnies. "Wild Kingdom" highlights Hunt’s mix of patterns and mediums inviting viewers into his colorful, creative world.

His neo-expressionist style is inspired by an interest in Victorian aesthetics, exotic animals, and transcendent symbols, such as the rabbit, a sign of good fortune. Hunt’s work bridges a gap between art and design, balancing deeper spiritual themes with his playful visual appeal.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 15.