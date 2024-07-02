Major League Baseball presents Capital One All-Star Village
Photo courtesy of Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball will present an All-Star fan experience, featuring the youth participation-focused Capital One Play Ball Park, Esports Stadium, and the North Lawn. This event promises a one-of-a-kind baseball theme park. Baseball fans can immerse themselves in MLB activations and culture.
WHEN
WHERE
Choctaw Stadium
1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
https://www.mlb.com/all-star/all-star-village
TICKET INFO
$15-$35
