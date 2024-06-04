Project Unity and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra present Together We Sing

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Project Unity will present Together We Sing, the annual musical and special event fundraiser benefitting Project Unity’s signature community programs. In its fourth year, the evening will blend gospel and classical music, inspire unity with multi-faith musical collaborations.

The concert performance will feature Marvin Sapp and Odell Bunton, Jr.; a special tribute to Mandisa, who recently passed away; a multi-faith musical moment; a special performance by Dallas Black Dance Theatre; the Dallas Symphony Orchestra; the 200-voice Unity Choir, comprised of choruses from more than 20 religious and faith organizations, and more.

The annual Together We Awards will have a special award presentation to Reverend Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, Sr. Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, who serves as a United States Senator for Georgia. Rev. Warnock is being honored for his work to unify multi-faith leaders across our nation to leverage the power of love and empathy for diversity, equity, and inclusion through his non-profit work, Multi-Faith Initiative to End Mass Incarceration.



