Restaurant that's mad for chicken opens in McKinney with wings blazing

A Korean chicken concept has an opening date for its big debut in Texas. Called Mad for Chicken, it's a chain known for its soy garlic fried chicken and unique Korean inspired dishes, and will open a location in McKinney in the former Butcher Board space at at 216 W. Virginia St. #102.

According to a release, it'll open on Friday, July 23.

The menu features Korean fried chicken, coated in a thin layer of flour, then double fried and brushed with sauce. It's available in wings, drumsticks, and boneless breasts.

They also do Korean-inspired dishes including sizzling hot stone kimchi, bulgogi bowls, dumplings, and kimchi fries, as well as pork belly strips, sandwiches, salads, and quesadillas.

The McKinney store marks their first location in Texas and seventh systemwide.

The concept is being brought to Dallas by Michal Kim, owner of One Esca, who also opened Anju, an Asian restaurant in Uptown Dallas.

In a statement, he says McKinney represents a big deal for the brand because it’s the first Mad for Chicken to open outside of New York.

"Born in Queens, Mad For Chicken is a cool concept with incredible food and a one-of-a-kind ambiance that’s great for friends to get together and enjoy drinks after work alongside mouthwatering Korean fried chicken," Kim says. "We’re thrilled to introduce this brand to North Texas and show everyone in the region why Mad For Chicken’s signature fried chicken and unique, Asian-inspired dishes are unlike anything they’ve ever experienced."

For opening weekend, they'll be giving out freebies: The first 50 customers to make a purchase at the new restaurant on opening weekend from July 23-25 get a free wing or drumstick. Come on, that's worth it, to drive to McKinney for a free wing.