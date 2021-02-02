If you're mad for chicken, there's a new chain from NY coming to Dallas

A new Korean chicken concept from New York will make its Texas debut: Called Mad for Chicken, it's a chain known for its soy garlic fried chicken and unique Korean inspired dishes, and will open a location in McKinney in the former Butcher Board space at at 216 W. Virginia St. #102.

Mad For Chicken opened its first location in 2005 in Flushing, New York, and now has five locations in New York state including one in Brooklyn.

Their menu features Korean fried chicken, coated in a thin layer of flour, then double fried and brushed with sauce. It's available in wings, drumsticks, and boneless breasts.

They also do Korean-inspired dishes including sizzling hot stone kimchi, bulgogi bowls, dumplings, and kimchi fries, as well as pork belly strips, sandwiches, salads, and quesadillas.

The concept is being brought to Dallas by Michal Kim, owner of One Esca, who is also opening Anju, an Asian restaurant in Uptown Dallas in March.

"We acquired Butcher Board last year, and we've worked hard to transform it into another destination that the community can be proud of, and will surely flock to," says Kim in a statement. "Mad For Chicken is an incredible brand with seriously delicious food, so we couldn't be more excited to bring it down south."

Kim forecasts an opening in the spring.

Beyond its Korean fried chicken, the chain is noted for its unique interiors featuring old wood and rustic signage. Their other "thing" is beer towers kept cool with dry ice.

While Dallas has been besieged by Nashville hot chicken places, we're actually a little under-stocked on the Korean chicken chain front, with only the single location of Bonchon holding down the fort.