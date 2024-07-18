Late summer fun
25 top things to do with kids in Dallas-Fort Worth before summer ends
Family vacation's over, kids are back from camp, and it's not quite time to go school-supply shopping. There are a few more weeks to go before the new school year starts in Dallas on August 12 - plenty of time to fit in some end-of-summer fun. This epic list has 25 new and under-the-radar amusements, special events, concerts, theater shows, and more for kids of all ages. Buckle in and race go-karts, make a splash at a new waterpark, or step right up to the Greatest Show on Earth. Kids will have plenty of fodder for their "what I did on summer break" essays.
Amusements, parks & playful events
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games
The new entertainment venue with a famous name has opened in Grand Prairie, at 3750 SH-161, just east of the DFW Airport near Belt Line Road. (There's also a location in The Colony, and one on the way in Fort Worth.) It features high-speed electric Superkarts on a multi-level track, plus state-of-the-art arcade games, Hologate and Hyperdeck virtual reality experiences, a two-story laser tag arena, interactive bowling, and a 7D Xperience motion theater. Hours of operation vary by day, and there are various ticket packages available (starting at $12.95); they offer memberships, too.
Down to Play indoor playground
A new locally-owned playground in Dallas' Medallion Center (6464 E Northwest Hwy. #138) has a special focus on being a safe place for special needs kids. The 5,200-square-foot indoor playground is the first of its kind in the area with a focus on cleanliness, friendliness, and being a fun place for every kid. It includes dedicated toddler and baby areas ensuring safe and appropriate play for younger children. A main playground offers climbing, sliding, and zip-lining. The toddler area features climbing and sliding elements, a ball pit, and a ball maze, while the baby area includes toys that encourage rocking, spinning, and exploration. Open play is available daily from 9 am-7 pm at $20 per child. The indoor playground features a snack bar with light snacks and coffee; there's also high-speed Wi-Fi, a private party room, and a special Sensory Room for kids who need to take a break.
Six Flags Over Texas' new rides
There are two new family-friendly rides at Six Flags Over Texas, the perennial summer destination theme park in Arlington, both with a cartoon theme: Daffy Duck Bucket Blasters and Sylvester and Tweety Pounce and Bounce. Daffy Duck Bucket Blasters is a wet one. It's family water ride featuring teacup-style circular buckets, which spin around in both directions. Sylvester and Tweety Pounce and Bounce is a drop tower that features a sequence of drops and rises from 41-foot tower. The rides are located within the Bugs Bunny Boomtown section of the theme park, part of the Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment-themed offerings, and join recent additions to Six Flags Over Texas like the new-and-improved El Rio Leno log flume ride and Aquaman Power Wave. Check the website for daily hours and pricing.
Rogue Brick Builders' Lounge, Fort Worth
Not entirely new, but still off-the-radar for many families with LEGO-loving kids, this venue calls itself "One part specialty retail, one part all-ages buildspace." Think: Half Price Books for LEGO, where kids can buy/sell/trade, and play. They maintain a well-edited inventory of LEGO products, ranging from minifigs to bricks in bulk to limited edition sets, they say. There are also several day camps and special events happening until school starts. Hours are 11 am-7 pm Wednesday-Friday, 10 am-7 pm Saturday, and 1-5 pm Sunday; closed Monday-Tuesday. Find it at 5509 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth.
Bedford Center YMCA Outdoor Water Park
In lieu of a big, expensive waterpark, families can look to this mid-cities YMCA attraction, which made a splash when it opened late last summer. It has two fun slides, a lazy river, multiple pools and splash area with buckets and cannons, plus a lap pool and volleyball net. They also sell concessions such as hot dogs, pizza, and snow cones, but allow small coolers to be brought in for water bottles. Members of the Bedford YMCA have free access to the waterpark. Non-members (over the age of 3) can purchase a daypass for $12 and Bedford residents pay $8. It's open daily, 12-8 pm, at The Bedford Center YMCA, 2801 Forest Ridge Dr., Bedford.
WorldSprings, The Colony
The newest attraction at Grandscape in The Colony is WorldSprings, a nine-acre outdoor mineral springs experience for the whole family. Among the 45 outdoor soaking pools are The Family Pool, the Dead Sea Float Pool, and South Pacific Region mineral pools for all ages. Parents and teens might want to visit the saunas or enjoy a treatment at the spa. Guests can also order food and drinks, poolside, from the WorldSprings Cafe. Reservations are for three-hour soaks; children ages 3-17 are $45; adults are $55, but be sure to read the FAQ about which areas of the park little ones can access.
Globe Life Field presents Family Field Day, July 29
The annual Family Field Day at Globe Life Field includes activities for children and adults of all ages. Guests are invited directly on the field to experience a wide array of events, including photo opportunities with Commissioner’s Trophy, a wiffle ball home run derby, a chance to play catch on the field and run the bases, and dozens of yard games and inflatables. Attendees will also be able to explore the ballpark with self-guided tours, participate in a pitching challenge in bullpen with radar gun, and photo-ops at Rangers dugout. Ballpark concessions will also be available. $15-$30.
Jared's Epic Blaster Battle 9, August 3
AT&T Stadium
Jared's Epic Blaster Battle returns to Dallas for the 9th year. The event is the current Guinness World Record Holder for "Largest Toy Pistol Fight" since 2016. The event will feature dozens of inflatable bunkers, live DJ, special guests, and special battles. Admission includes an entry to participate in a four-hour series of more than 15 themed foam-flinging battles. It also includes free access to AT&T Stadium Self-Guided Tour, a photo op with the Guinness World Record, access to more than 50,000 free foam darts to take home, a chance to meet some Toy Blaster YouTube Celebrities, and more. $28-$125.
Concerts & special shows
Danny Go! is coming to town. Photo courtesy of Danny Go!
Texas Trust CU Theatre presents Danny Go!, July 24
Texas Trust CU Theatre, Grand Prairie
Danny Go!, a live-action educational children’s show filled with music, movement and silliness, comes to Grand Prairie to put on a live performance. Created in 2019 by three childhood friends in Charlotte, the show inspires learning and off-the-couch exercise for kids ages 3 to 7. The trio is producing some of the most engaging and educational children’s content on the internet today, all from their humble production studio in North Carolina. $34 and up.
Vienna Light Orchestra presents “The Greatest Showman Tribute," July 27
Ridglea Theater, Fort Worth
Vienna Light Orchestra presents a tribute to the 2017 film musical, The Greatest Showman, which was based upon the story and life of P.T. Barnum, who was a famous showman and entertainer. The music centers around his creation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus and the lives of its star attractions. The audience is encouraged to sing along. Recommended for kids ages 5 and up. $35-$125.
Ateez in concert, July 28
Globe Life Field, Arlington
K-Pop group Ateez comes to Arlington in support of their 2023 album, The World EP.Fin: Will. $45 and up.
Niall Horan in concert, August 2
Dos Equis Pavilion
Niall Horan comes to Dallas in support of his 2023 album, The Show. $44 and up.
Garland Public Library Presents A Taylor Swift Tribute, August 2
Downtown Garland Square
The ultimate summer "End Game" is happening in Garland, featuring RED, a Taylor Swift Tribute artist. In addition to singing along and dancing to favorite Taylor tunes, Swifties can enjoy themed photo ops, swap friendship bracelets at special swap stations, and take part in other fun activities around the Square. Attendees should bring your blankets, lawn chairs, water, and snacks; food will also be available for purchase from local eateries. The event is free for all ages.
Circuses & cowboys
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey The Greatest Show On Earth
July 26-28at American Airlines Center in Dallas&August 2-4 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey The Greatest Show On Earth is an immersive, live, family entertainment experience filled with acts that push the limits of human potential. The reimagined circus, which no longer features animals, is an action-packed production with modernized acts, acrobatic displays, and comedic acts from a globally diverse cast. It'll also feature a local-boy-made-good: Alex "Stix" Stickels from Arlington is leading the way as Show Guide (they no longer call them ring masters). Stickels attended Lamar High School in Arlington and Texas Christian University. $31 and up.
National Day of the American Cowboy, July 27
Fort Worth Stockyards Station
The National Day of the American Cowboy celebrates the history and heritage of the American cowboy. Activities include a Cowboy Celebration parade, matinee rodeo, Old West comedy gunfight shows, a chance to see the expansion of John Wayne: An American Experience museum, a fiddlers showcase, cow milking, live music, cowboy poetry, armadillo races, and more. Admission is free.
35th Texas Black Invitational Rodeo, July 27
Fair Park Coliseum
The annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo features Black cowboys and cowgirls competing for cash prizes. It also includes on-field kids activities, trick lasso performances, concessions, music and more. New this year is an intermission performance featuring Southern soul singer and TikTok sensation Chocolit Tye, a Dallas resident who recently released the hit, “Haters.” The rodeo also provides guests with a glimpse of the historical contributions that African Americans made in settling the Western United States. $19 and up.
UniverSoul Circus, daily through August 11
The Shops At RedBird, Dallas
The show-stopping cultural extravaganza 30 years strong brings together big names from five continents all backed by the infectious beat of world music, including sounds and dance styles spanning the African diaspora. The circus features combination of circus arts, theater, and music that spans genres, including pop, classic R&B, Latin, hip hop, jazz and gospel. The audience is part of the show, whether it's playing “Simon Says,” showing off their Swag Surf dance moves, or singing in the “Soul Karaoke” spotlight. $25 and up.
Theater
Dallas Theater Center presents Disney's The Little Mermaid, July 12-August 4 at Wyly Theatre. Photo courtesy of Dallas Theater Center
Disney's The Little Mermaid
Dallas Theater Center, July 12-August 4
This large-scale Public Works version of Disney's classic musical is a production uniquely created for the people of Dallas, with the people of Dallas, and by the people of Dallas. 200 community members of all ages, many appearing onstage for the first time, will come together with DTC’s professional artists to retell the beloved Hans Christian Andersen fairytale.
Mary Poppins
WaterTower Theatre, July 17-28
Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is a delight for both grown-ups and children — everyone can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it." Mary Poppins is a mixture of an irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers, and astonishing stagecraft with flying effects by ZFX.
Shrek the Musical
Broadway at the Center, July 18-20
“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. McKinney native Casey Lamont, who had a memorable turn in the short-lived musical His Story, is part of the cast.
Stomping Ground Comedy presents Spaghetti Confetti: A Famili-Friendli Improvised Musical
Stomping Ground Comedy Theater & Training Center, Dallas, Saturdays through August 3
Spaghetti Confetti is a fun, family-friendly improvised musical for all ages in which a cast of musical comedians create an unscripted musical, full of adventure, courage, and heart. It features a rotating cast of Dallas-Fort Worth’s best musical improvisers. Bonus they offer free popsicles to patrons and you can pick your ticket price.
Junior Players presents Much Ado About Nothing
Samuell-Grand Amphitheater, July 30-August 4
In Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, power defies legacy. Throughout the show, audiences will see greed, jealousy, and deception make a valiant effort to foil the love of young courtship. The comedic play unfolds as Leonato, leader of Spain, awaits the arrival of Don Pedro of Aragon and his victorious army of Portuguese soldados (soldiers). The cast is made up of talented young actors, presented outdoors, and admission is free/donation only.
Art & museums
Art Quest participants will have the chance to win a sculpture created by Jessica Bell from her series “Family.” Jessica Bell
Art Quest
July 20 at Jubilee Park & Community Center & July 31 at Bachman Lake Together Family Center
Art Quest is an annual community program in Dallas of scavenger hunt-style events that uses the mobility of technology to create accessible cultural experiences and connect diverse communities with regional artists. Before the quest begins in South Dallas, there will be a community celebration event with opportunities to network with cultural organizations, learn more about community resources, and participate in fun activities for all ages. Participation is free.
Frontiers of Flight Museum presents Moon Day, July 20
In celebration of the 55th Anniversary of National Moon Day, the Frontiers of Flight Museum will host its 16th Annual Moon Day event. It will be a day of space exploration featuring interactive activities, one-of-a-kind exhibits, and space-themed presentations. Attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to view "Legends of Space Innovation: David Clark Company,” which will feature two rare prototype space suits and headsets. The event is included with museum admission.
The City of Garland presents "Mumentous: Football, Glue Guns, Moms, and a Super-Sized High School Tradition Born Deep in the Heart of Texas" opening day, August 10
William E. Dollar Municipal Building, Garland
The new exhibit showcases the evolution of high school homecoming mums, offering a nostalgic journey through Texan culture, the DIY movement, and the role of women as tradition-keepers. Following the opening day, the exhibit will be on display through October 12, with special events including homecoming mum-making classes. Admission is free.
Alex Bentley, Teresa Gubbins, Celestina Blok, and Lindsey Wilson contributed to this report.