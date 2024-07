The City of Garland will present "Mumentous: Football, Glue Guns, Moms, and a Super-Sized High School Tradition Born Deep in the Heart of Texas," where visitors can step into this heart of Texas tradition. The exhibit showcases the evolution of high school homecoming mums, offering a nostalgic journey through Texan culture, the DIY movement, and the role of women as tradition-keepers.

Following the opening day, the exhibit will be on display through October 12.