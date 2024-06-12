Aurora presents Art Quest

Art Quest is an annual community program in Dallas of scavenger hunt-style events that uses the mobility of technology to create accessible cultural experiences and connect diverse communities with regional artists. The program aims to raise awareness about unequal access to art and technology by facilitating a project that crosses the digital divide.

Prior to the quest beginning in South Dallas, there will be a community celebration event with opportunities to network with cultural organizations, learn more about community resources, and participate in fun activities for all ages.

Art Quest participants will have the chance to win a sculpture created by Jessica Bell from her series “Family.”