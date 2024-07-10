Circus News
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus is back — with stop in Dallas
The circus is back, and better than ever: Feld Entertainment has revived the highly anticipated North American tour of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey The Greatest Show On Earth, coming to major venues in both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey - The Greatest Show On Earth will hit Dallas, then Fort Worth, as follows:
- July 26-28: Six performances at American Airlines Center in Dallas
- August 2-4: Six performances at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth
The immersive, live, family entertainment experience is described in a release as unlike anything audiences have ever seen, filled with acts that push the limits of human potential. Emphasis on human: Ringling, along with many other circuses, stopped using animals in its shows.
This reimagined American Icon will promises a surprising, fast-paced, action-packed production with modernized acts.
It'll also feature a local-boy-made-good: Alex "Stix" Stickels from Arlington is leading the way as Show Guide (they no longer call them ring masters). Stickels attended Lamar High School in Arlington and Texas Christian University, with an early immersion in showbiz as a member of the symphonic band, marching band, jazz band, orchestra, and drumline throughout. He's toured the world as a drummer, performing on board with Royal Caribbean and touring with an act called Recycled Percussion.
Stickels is joined by fellow cast members Lauren Irving and Jan Damm (performing as "Aria, Stix, and Nick Nack") who form the soul, rhythm, and funny bone of the show, guiding an interactive and music-filled journey.
He'll be joined by a globally diverse cast of 75 performers, hailing from 18 countries including Argentina, Canada, Cuba, Ethiopia, Italy, Mongolia, Spain, Ukraine, and the U.S.
A video offers a sneak peek into some of the splended acts that will include:
Triangular Highwire, led by The Lopez Family: Three thin wires connected in a triangular formation, creating a chandelier in the air 25 feet above the ground. Performers jump over their partners' shoulders and ride a bike on the thin wire while another does a handstand on top of the moving bike.
Double Wheel of Destiny: Four daredevil performers leap and somersault on top and across two spinning wheels that hang 30 feet in the air and move at incredibly high speeds.
Nick Nack and the Equivokee Trio. A comedic blend of juggling, acrobatics, dancing, and balancing skills.
The Ultimate Playground: The 360-degree stage is the ultimate playground with bright colors and designs that resemble a toy box that has come to life. The stage transforms into a skatepark with BMX bikes, trial bike, and extreme unicycle soar through the air during a high-adrenaline extreme sports act with double-sided ramps and a trampoline that is a launching pad for tricks and flips.
Criss-Cross Trapeze: Nine trapeze artists take on the ultimate swing set as The Flying Caceres soar in every direction in an action-packed act nearly missing each other in the air by just seconds and inches. Performers go in every possible direction in sequence with each other.
Record-Breaking Heights: Wesley Williams, the One Wheel Wonder and a Guinness World Record-setting performer, will take on a daring new challenge as he attempts to set a new world record. He will ride 10 different unicycles around the show floor – with the tallest at a shocking height of over 34 feet.
Aerial & Acrobatic Spectacle: Solo and group aerialists showcase skills from straps and hoops all at the same time and in unison. Jumping, diving, and tumbling across the floor, acrobats perform hoop diving, Chinese poles, and hand-to-hand skills.
Ringling Rocket: Will launch Skyler Miser across the entire arena at 65 miles per hour.
Musical Performances: Musical numbers will incorporate original music, pop cover tunes, and live rock-inspired drumming, with a performance by Argendance, an energetic dance troupe from Argentina.