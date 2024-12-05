Opening News
New Dallas restaurant Le Bistrot Bar Sardine is truly authentic French
A new bistro-style restaurant is about to open in Dallas' Snider Plaza: Called Le Bistrot Bar Sardine, it's an intimate Parisian bistro concept from Vandelay Hospitality (Hudson House, Drake's, East Hampton Sandwich Co., Jack & Henry's, Anchor Sushi Bar), located at 6805 Snider Plaza, and according to a release, it will open on Friday, December 20.
Vandelay Hospitality founder & CEO Hunter Pond says in a statement that they're hoping to summon the streets of Paris.
"Our vision for Bar Sardine was to create a space that encapsulates the essence of a Parisian bistro—where the charm of France meets the warm hospitality of Dallas," Pond says. "We hope to offer an authentic and intimate dining experience that transports our guests to the cobblestone streets of Paris, where candlelit bistros hum with lively conversation, cocktails are crafted with elegance and precision, and exquisite dishes celebrate the timeless art of dining.”
To achieve this, the restaurant has persuaded a genuine French person to move here: Executive Chef Elliot Azoulay, who has relocated from Paris exclusively for this endeavor.
The menu will feature small plates and dishes that showcase Azoulay's mastery of authentic French cooking techniques, paired with his innovative flair.
A little bit about Chef Azoulay
Azoulay was born to North African parents who instilled in him a love for food with his father making savory dishes in the household and his mother creating decadent desserts. He moved to Orlando, Florida at the age of 15 to attend a prestigious golf academy. Post-college, he turned professional, playing golf for three years until an injury redirected his passion.
Le Bistrot Bar Sardine chef Elliot AzoulayVandelay
A serendipitous introduction to Hunter Pond by a mutual friend, who had enjoyed many of Elliot’s exceptional meals in the past and encouraged him to cook for them, ignited his passion for the culinary arts.
Returning to Paris, he trained at the École Ducasse, while working at establishments such as La Fontaine de Mars and Le Petit Lutetia — both favorites of Pond when visiting Paris — as well as a stint at the three-star Michelin restaurant Le Petit Nice in Marseille under renowned Chef Gérald Passedat.
"I want our guests to feel like they’re in Paris for an hour and a half, two hours when they come to Bar Sardine," Azoulay says. "My dishes celebrate the simplicity and elegance of French cuisine, where each ingredient is meant to shine. I’m excited to bring authentic, high-quality French food to Dallas and create an unforgettable experience.”
The menu
Menu highlights include
- L’Escargot elevated with parsley butter and pommes grenailles
- Artichaut Barigoule - artichokes braised in white wine with roasted vegetables
- Saumon Tartare with spice aioli, avocado and caviar
- Scallops au Caviar - seared scallops, roasted leeks, and Osestra beurre blanc
- Oeufs à la Lyonnaise - deviled eggs with vegetable salad
Bar Sardine’s Apertifs & Hors D’oeuvres section offers artisanal cheeses like Brie de Meaux and Roquefort, onion soup gratinee, honey truffle brie baguette, and crisp frites available with truffle. This menu segment is perfect for pairing with one of the signature cocktails or a glass of wine.
Bar Sardine’s beverage program features signature cocktails like the Caviar Martini - Grey Goose, toasted rye, white peppercorn, bitters and Osestra caviar; the Fluffy Margarita Royale - Olmeca Altos, Ancho Verde, lime, fluffy pineapple, pineapple soda, prosecco and lava salt; Chocolate Negroni made with Campari, creme de cacao, and chocolate bitters; and Tequila Rouge Fumée - blanco, Sip Smith lemon drizzle, sweet vermouth, Cocchi Americano, creme de cacao.