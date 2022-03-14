Dallas Tex-Mex chain Uncle Julio's has a muy buena surprise for Frisco

A famous Dallas Tex-Mex name is headed for where the action is: Uncle Julio's, the longtime Dallas chain, is opening a new location in Frisco, near Stonebriar Centre, at the intersection of Highway 121 and Preston Road.

According to a release, the restaurant is expected to open in the second half of 2022.

Like the food itself, the restaurant will be built from scratch, with more than 8,500 square feet plus a spacious 2,500-square-foot patio overlooking a pond. Outdoor spaces have become increasingly important, and the open area will accommodate outdoor celebrations, live music, game-watching parties, and more.

The first Uncle Julio’s opened in 1986. There are currently more than 30 locations, with seven around Dallas-Fort Worth including Lemmon Avenue, Keller Springs, Allen, Arlington, Grapevine, and Fort Worth.

Frisco's VP of operations John Johnson, a resident of Frisco, says in a statement that the city has been on their list.

"We have wanted to open in Frisco for years, and now with the perfect location, we have all the ingredients we need to create something truly special here," he says.

Menu favorites include made-to-order guacamole, margaritas muddled with fresh fruit, and mesquite-grilled meats.

Specials include Bacon Wrapped Camarones, which is a crafty mix of English and Spanish. "Camarones" being "shrimp." This dish has six shrimp stuffed with Monterey Jack and jalapeño, then wrapped in bacon. Did you know that bacon in Spanish is "tocineta"? The shrimp are served with guacamole, Mexican rice, and frijoles a la charra — there again! Another cunning English-Spanish mash-up, frijoles being Spanish for "beans."

Other menu items include quesadillas, fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, salads, churros, sopapillas, and don't forget margaritas, which are well known in any language.

In more recent years, they've become known for their Chocolate Piñata, a handmade chocolate globe filled with churros and berries, with sauce and whipped cream, perfect not only for personal consumption but also for gatherings and Instagram moments.