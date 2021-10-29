Openings and new menus make this Dallas restaurant news a joy to read

This roundup of dining news around Dallas includes some openings, a closing, some cocktails, and some pop-ups. There are more fall menus, and nearly all of the major food groups are covered: tacos, burgers, coffee, and chocolate.

Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:

Torchy's Tacos is coming to Rockwall. The Austin-based taco chain known for its creative take on street tacos, green chile queso, and tasty margaritas has signed a lease to bring a Torchy's to 2235 South Goliad St. It's slated to open in spring 2022 and will be the 20th Torchy's in Dallas-Fort Worth, which includes a Torchy's opening in Frisco.

Peaberry Coffee, a small family-owned coffee concept, is opening a new location in the downtown Elmwood area of Oak Cliff at 2015 S. Edgefield Ave. Owner Elijah Salazar has a noble goal, to bring great coffee to his neighborhood. He opened his first location at 2446 W. Kiest Blvd. in 2019.

Go Fish Poke closed its location in Plano at 8245 Preston Rd. It had been open since 2018. The original location in Dallas' Preston Center at 6030 Luther Ln., which owner Tony Lin opened in 2017, is still open.

Bulla Gastrobar, the Spanish-style upscale restaurant located in Legacy West, has a new fall menu, with dishes that include chicken with Valencia-style rice and artichoke confit; oxtail with steamed rice, shoestring potatoes, and shishito peppers; sauteed shrimp in a curry cream with a toasted baguette; cream of butternut squash with cheese crostini; a veggie dish with eggplant, zucchini, squash, tomato, scallions, asparagus, in romesco sauce; and Spanish custard made with condensed milk, cinnamon, and Maria cookies.

See's Candies is opening temporary pop-up stores around town beginning November 9 through December 31. There'll be pop-ups at The Shops at Highland Village, Watters Creek in Allen, and Southlake Town Square.

Harper's at the Epic Dallas in Deep Ellum is launching weekend brunch Saturday-Sunday from 11 am-4 pm, starting on October 30. Dishes include Whole Lobster Benedict, Japanese pancakes with blueberry compote, steak & eggs with a 6-ounce tenderloin and panko-crusted poached egg, brioche French toast, smoked salmon with toasted mini bagels, Parmesan fries, and grilled avocado.

Eddie V's steakhouse has new South African Lobster Tempura Bites topped with spicy aioli, available during happy hour only.

Fireside Pies has new dishes created by Chef Stephen Pyles that include Smoked Salmon Flatbread, Garlic Bites with sauce, Turkish Pizza with sumac seasoned lamb, Beef Short Rib Stroganoff, Cedar Planked Salmon, and Chicken Saltimbocca.

Panda Express has a plant-based twist on its most iconic dish, the Original Orange Chicken, but made with Beyond chicken chunks. Co-developed with Beyond Meat, this entree captures the texture and tangy-citrus flavor of The Original Orange Chicken, with the nutritional benefits of plant-based protein. Panda Express initially offered it in a trial run in New York and Los Angeles, and now it's available at 70 locations across the U.S., including DFW. The list includes Allen, Coit Road in Plano, Addison at Belt Line and Montfort, Garland, and Sunnyvale.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, known for innovative twists on American dishes, has two new dishes, available through February 15: Roasted Turkey TV Dinner, with turkey breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, celery-onion stuffing, and salted caramel pumpkin cheesecake and graham cracker crumble. Jolene's, Lazy Dog's virtual concept, has Korean Dry Rub Wings, bacon candy mac & cheese, pickled cucumber salad, and loaded potato hushpuppies.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub in Irving and Euless has launched a fall menu featuring Beer-Steamed Shrimp, Arugula & Beet Salad with Herb Grilled Chicken, Bacon Jam Burger, Black Cherry BBQ Pork Tenderloin, and Whiskey Bing Cherry Bread Pudding. New seasonal cocktails include he Templeton Maple Old Fashioned and Tito’s Winter White Cosmopolitan.

Vitality Bowls, the superfood café specializing in delicious açaí bowls, has brought back the fan-favorite Pumpkin Bowl, featuring açaí, pumpkin, strawberries, banana, cinnamon and almond milk topped with granola, banana, strawberries, pumpkin seeds, honey and nutmeg. It's available through November.

Chili's has added four new burgers whose selling point seems to be their gargantuan size. There's a Big Bacon BBQ with two beef patties, six slices of bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar, red onion, and pickles; a Bacon Rancher, same thing but with ranch and American cheese; a BBQ Brisket Burger with brisket, BBQ sauce, cheddar, pickles, and coleslaw; and a Secret Sauce Burger with duh secret sauce. Also a Big Mouth Crispy Chicken Sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and Secret Sauce. Does anyone really need six slices of bacon on a burger?

Uncle Julio's celebrates its 35th Birthday by re-launching the Chocolate Piñata, a made-from-scratch chocolate globe filled with mini churros, pineapple, and strawberries, on its permanent menu. Guests can crack open the chocolate delicacy with a wooden mallet and dip the contents in chocolate ganache and whipped cream. The Chocolate Piñata is $30 and it serves 4-8 people.

El Pollo Loco is giving away two personal sized loaves of its festive Pan de Muerto bread with every Familia Dinner purchase on Monday November 1. The Mexican sweet bread is flavored with orange blossom and anise and pairs with El Pollo Loco signature fire-grilled chicken.

Jettison, the cocktail bar at Sylvan Thirty, is serving cocktail specials from November 1-5 featuring Iichiko Shochu, the top-rated shochu brand in Japan. Shochu is a white spirit made from 100 percent two-row barley that offers a rich umami flavor. The drinks are made with unique ingredients such as hibiscus syrup, Japanese tangerine soda, and yuzu juice.

Kessaku, the sushi and sake lounge on the 50th floor of The National Building, has new fall cocktail menu that includes the Tokyo Tango paired with a jalapeño pepper; 50 Shades Darker featuring Haku Vodka, Sakura’s 75 with Roku gin, lemon and sparkling sake; and the Kessaku Carajillo, an alcoholic cold-brew.

Messina Hof Winery, with an urban wine tasting room in Historic Grapevine, earned three awards at the 38th Lone Star International Wine Competition held on October 6-7 in Grapevine. Messina Hof won two awards for their Gewurztraminer Private Reserve, 2019: Best in Texas White, and the Grand Star; and a Bronze for Blushing Angel label, new vintage.

Baum+Whiteman, a market research company, has released its 2022 Food & Beverage Forecast. The No. 1 trend: robots and automation. Other top trends include vegan chicken on menus everywhere; quirky fast food from Asia; replacing the word "ethnic" with "heritage" cooking; boozetarians; and more ghost kitchens. The condiment of the year of chili crunch.

Pure Farmland, a maker of high-quality, plant-based protein products such as breakfast links and patties, burger patties, meatballs, pre-seasoned protein starters, and dinner links, recognized Bonton Farms in Dallas for its positive local impact with a donation of $20,000. The contribution is part of the Pure Growth Project, an initiative launched by Pure Farmland in 2020 to ensure community gardens and farms continue to thrive and help increase access to fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables nationwide.the grant will help fund the purchase of a new farm truck. Bonton was one of 55 organizations selected to receive grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000.