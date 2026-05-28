Ice Cream News
Over-the-top Sloan's Ice Cream from Florida makes Texas debut in Plano
A fantastically over-the-top ice cream shop has made its Texas debut in Plano: Sloan's Ice Cream, a Florida-based chain, has opened a location at Village 121, a bustling center at 8315 Preston Rd. #300, where it's scooping fun flavors in a space drenched in Instagrammable candy-colored hues.
Sloan's was founded in 1999 in West Palm Beach by ice cream enthusiast and trained chef Sloan Kamenstein, and currently has a dozen locations including eight on Florida's east coast, plus California, Ohio, and Las Vegas, Nevada. They've been featured on TV shows such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and also made a USA Today list of Top 10 Ice Cream Parlors in the USA.
Each Sloan's delivers an immersive experience. Colorful decor was a theme from the get-go, with early locations featuring extras such as hand-painted angels on the ceiling, in an effort to make the stores more of an experience versus a plain old scoop shop. Their shops boast vivid, almost psychedelic interiors and eye-catching chandeliers in hues of pink, magenta, aqua, and neon green.
Row of chandeliers at Sloan's Ice Cream in PlanoSloan's
Ice cream is surely the star, with a library of more than 50 flavors including your basic choc-van-straw, along with foodie-level creations such as:
- Black & White Malt: old-fashioned black and white malted milkshake flavor with malt balls
- Carrot cake ice cream with chunks of carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, and walnuts
- Circus: cotton candy ice cream loaded with gummy bears
- Coffee & doughnuts: coffee ice cream with Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts
- Coconut Storm: coconut ice cream with shredded coconut
The ice cream can be ordered in a waffle cone they make on site, as well as in shakes, smoothies, ice cream sodas, and sundaes including some outrageous shareable varieties like Tracy's Kitchen Sink, which comprises 18 scoops of ice cream, every topping, cookies, brownies, whipped cream, and cherries – all served in a real sink.
But they go beyond ice cream with chocolates, cookies, brownies, chocolate and caramel candy-apples, bulk candy, plus gifts and fluffy toys.
Bringing the concept to DFW are Pardhu Vemuri and his wife, Susmitha Katkoori, an acclaimed makeup artist. The couple became enchanted by Sloane's wondrous atmosphere, and their customers have, as well.
"The ice cream is incredible, but everyone loves it, the moment they walk in the door," Vemuri says. "It's fun to watch when they come in — out come the cameras, when they see this is a cool place. They stop and spend time with the decor before placing their order."