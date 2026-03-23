Coming soon
New gastropub from chef Tiffany Derry lands at EpicCentral Grand Prairie
Dallas' busiest celebrity chef, Tiffany Derry, is readying the debut of her newest dining concept. The Landing - a gastropub, sports bar, and social lounge - is coming to Grand Prairie's EpicCentral complex.
According to a release, it will open Thursday, April 9.
The Landing is from Derry and her business partner, Tom Foley, and their T2D Concepts. They imagine "a chef-driven destination where guests can gather for elevated comfort food, crafted cocktails, live entertainment and big-screen game-day energy," says the release.
It will be the second venture in Grand Prairie within a year for Derry and Foley; a location of their Italian concept Radici opened in April 2025.
The Landing promises to be a gathering spot for big-game watching.Photo courtesy of TD2 Concepts
Though few menu specifics are being divulged, the Landing will feature dishes such as smashburgers, wings, and other gastropub favorites, the release says. The bar will turn out crafted cocktails, including nonalcoholic options.
According to photos, there will be an outdoor, waterfront patio. Watch parties, live entertainment, and "community-driven programming" will be offered, they say.
“The Landing is about giving people a place to come together,” Derry says in the release. “You can show up for the game, meet friends for cocktails, stay for live music, and share food that feels familiar but is elevated. We wanted to create a space with energy, but also a place that feels fun, welcoming, and worth coming back to.”
There'll be an outdoor waterfront patio.Photo courtesy of TD2 Concepts
Derry is a native of Beaumont who rose to fame and fortune after appearing on Season 7 of Bravo’s Top Chef, and has since gone on to become a Food Network star and a prolific chef and restaurateur. She is a two-time James Beard Award finalist and is nominated for Chef of the Year in the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.
T2D Concepts also operates Roots Chicken Shack, Roots Southern Table, two locations of Radici, and the annual ‘Shef F+W Festival.
Of The Landing, Foley says, “We wanted to create a concept that could move with the moment, It can be your go-to for the big game, a relaxed night out, or a gathering place for the community. That range, coupled with Tiffany’s culinary expertise and our focus on creating great experiences for our guests, is what makes The Landing a destination for the community.”
The Landing will land at 2951 S. State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, within the Epic Central entertainment district. Once it opens April 9, it will be open on weekends only, from 4-11 pm Thursday-Friday and 12-11 pm Saturday-Sunday.